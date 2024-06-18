GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 16,820,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Insider Activity at GrafTech International

In related news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 179,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $265,332.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,714,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,977,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,626,085 shares of company stock worth $6,379,107. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 591,574 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

NYSE EAF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Stories

