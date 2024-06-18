E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,780,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 13,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after buying an additional 2,823,090 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in E2open Parent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,432,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,143,000 after purchasing an additional 551,532 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,677,000 after buying an additional 14,503,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,501,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after buying an additional 399,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,020,000.

ETWO stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 168.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

