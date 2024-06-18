abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $585.00

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 585 ($7.43) and traded as high as GBX 585 ($7.43). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 585 ($7.43), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 585 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 595.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,720.59 and a beta of 0.46.

About abrdn Japan Investment Trust

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

