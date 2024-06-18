Short Interest in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Decreases By 6.1%

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

In related news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kforce news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,991.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,439 shares of company stock worth $1,015,114 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 487.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Kforce during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 6.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. Kforce has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

