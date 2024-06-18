Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Short Interest Down 6.2% in May

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 938,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,287,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,387,000 after acquiring an additional 175,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,821,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,409,000 after acquiring an additional 943,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after acquiring an additional 245,458 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,467,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,910,000 after buying an additional 663,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $8,571,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

