CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CareCloud Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDP opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $28.00.
About CareCloud
