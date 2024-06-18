CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CareCloud Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDP opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

