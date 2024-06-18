FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Down 6.2% in May

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,600 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 542,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FirstCash Trading Up 1.1 %

FCFS stock opened at $109.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.84. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

FCFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth $3,348,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 621,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,347,000 after acquiring an additional 94,010 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 73,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

