Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Declines By 6.3%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 42.9% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 10,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth about $4,706,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $37.83.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Read More

