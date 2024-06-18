AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $181.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,437. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 487.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $168.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

