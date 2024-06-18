Brokerages Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Target Price at $98.07

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Welltower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Welltower

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

Institutional Trading of Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,333,716,000 after buying an additional 3,257,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,039,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,337,000 after purchasing an additional 87,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Welltower by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Down 0.3 %

Welltower stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $75.86 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 128.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.15.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.