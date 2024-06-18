Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $584.82 Average PT from Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $584.82.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,887,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 29.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Roper Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 181,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $553.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.17. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $453.17 and a one year high of $565.00.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
