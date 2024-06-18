Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $8.49 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.49.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 2.0 %

HPP opened at $4.85 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.