Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $2.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $991.21 million, a P/E ratio of 215.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. Altice USA’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

