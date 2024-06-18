Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.79. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 483,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 198,000 shares of company stock worth $1,469,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 56.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 31,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 247,234 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,945 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.