Analysts Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Price Target at $84.47

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average of $69.17. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

