Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $1,100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $980.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $970.57.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $1,071.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $574.42 and a 1 year high of $1,073.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $942.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $886.09.

Shares of Lam Research are going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,989 shares of company stock worth $1,904,810 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.