Brokerages Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) PT at $315.14

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $253.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

