Analysts Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) PT at $106.24

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NYSE:HIG opened at $101.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

