Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $17.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 69,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $812,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,606.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 69,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $812,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,606.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $363,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,175,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,374.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,581 shares of company stock worth $2,149,262. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

