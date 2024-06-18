Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $32.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

