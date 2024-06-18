New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) vs. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) Head to Head Review

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.00 billion 4.17 $177.34 million $1.86 39.63 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $8.43 million 14.01 -$3.47 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $100.75, suggesting a potential upside of 36.67%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 7.72% 8.11% 4.75% Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the Commonwealth countries, and the People's Republic of China. The company also provides non-academic tutoring courses; intelligent learning systems and devices to offer a digital learning experience for students; and overseas studies consulting services. In addition, it offers online education services through the Koolearn.com platform that provides comprehensive online education courses, including college educational services, such as college test preparation, overseas test preparation, and English language learning for college students and working professionals preparing for standardized tests or seeking to enhance their English language proficiency; and educational content packages to schools and institutional customers, including universities, public libraries, telecom operators, and online video streaming providers. Further, the company develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation. In addition, it offers educational programs, services, and products to students through schools; learning centers; and bookstores, as well as through its online learning platforms. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

