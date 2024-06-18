Financial Comparison: Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vitru and Color Star Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 0 0 0 N/A Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 5.44% 10.95% 4.22% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitru and Color Star Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $1.96 billion 0.16 $21.79 million $0.27 33.59 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.21 -$37.85 million N/A N/A

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Vitru has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vitru shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vitru beats Color Star Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, graduate, technical, and professional courses, as well as continuing education and preparatory courses. The company operates campuses, or via digital education through learning centers. In addition, it operates a platform that provides free content through an ecosystem that includes blogs, free preparatory courses, and social media profiles. The company offers its services under the UNIASSELVI and Unicesumar brand names. Vitru Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Florianópolis, Brazil.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

