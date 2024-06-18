American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMH. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.53.

AMH stock opened at $35.62 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

