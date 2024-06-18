JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $212.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $212.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.89.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $201.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $202.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 101.19%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,354,000 after buying an additional 346,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,690,000 after buying an additional 341,332 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,734,000 after buying an additional 264,923 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,534,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

