JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $112.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.86.

CPT opened at $108.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

