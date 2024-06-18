JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $265.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $244.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.28.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $281.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $282.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

