Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INVH. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

