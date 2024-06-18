Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.10.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $15.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.17.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. The business had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,789 shares of company stock valued at $152,023 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,497 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 601,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 810,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 120,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.