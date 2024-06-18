Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

PGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.94.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PGY opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 6.49. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $33.96.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Sanjiv Das purchased 22,727 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $240,224.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,224.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Avi Zeevi purchased 30,000 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,039.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Sanjiv Das bought 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $240,224.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,224.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 194,807 shares of company stock worth $2,012,373.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

