Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $40.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

