Disc Medicine’s (IRON) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.57.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

