Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WLDN. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Willdan Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $29.60 on Monday. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $409.07 million, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,441,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $1,448,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,441,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $169,386.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,311,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,758 shares of company stock worth $8,558,834 over the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Willdan Group by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

