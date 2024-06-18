StockNews.com Upgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a sell rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Upland Software stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.13. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.29 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

