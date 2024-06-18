Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Get Nucor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Nucor Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE NUE opened at $157.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.48. Nucor has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.