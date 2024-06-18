Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $167.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $395.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.