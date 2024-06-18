Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Now Covered by Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Unusual Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Unusual Machines stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. Unusual Machines has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

Unusual Machines Company Profile

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

