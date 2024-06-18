Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $41.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $291.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $49.99.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

