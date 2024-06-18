StockNews.com Downgrades Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,642,000 after acquiring an additional 189,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Halliburton by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 561,020 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 84,771 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 31,534 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

