Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monster Beverage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.79.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 2.3 %

MNST stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,769,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

