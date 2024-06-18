James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON CRPR opened at GBX 355 ($4.51) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £33.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,044.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 328.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 413.05. James Cropper has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($11.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

