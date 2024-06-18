James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
James Cropper Price Performance
Shares of LON CRPR opened at GBX 355 ($4.51) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £33.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,044.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 328.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 413.05. James Cropper has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($11.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80.
About James Cropper
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than James Cropper
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.