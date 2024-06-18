MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Baird R W cut MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

MSM opened at $78.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.45. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 28.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,420,000 after buying an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 490,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

