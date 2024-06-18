Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF opened at $42.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $45.99.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 79.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

