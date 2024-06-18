The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $35.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $20,493,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

