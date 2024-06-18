Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $69.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at $14,561,611.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,349 shares of company stock worth $3,120,046 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Twilio by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Twilio by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,372,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,738,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Twilio by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

