S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,984.86

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,984.86 ($25.22) and traded as low as GBX 1,880 ($23.89). S&U shares last traded at GBX 1,900 ($24.14), with a volume of 1,240 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($27.70) price target on shares of S&U in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

S&U Trading Up 0.5 %

S&U Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a current ratio of 54.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,936.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,984.86. The company has a market capitalization of £230.85 million, a P/E ratio of 909.09 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 50 ($0.64) dividend. This is an increase from S&U’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. S&U’s payout ratio is currently 8,612.44%.

S&U Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

See Also

