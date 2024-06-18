S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,984.86

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,984.86 ($25.22) and traded as low as GBX 1,880 ($23.89). S&U shares last traded at GBX 1,900 ($24.14), with a volume of 1,240 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($27.70) price target on shares of S&U in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 50 ($0.64) dividend. This is an increase from S&U’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. S&U’s payout ratio is currently 8,612.44%.
S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.
