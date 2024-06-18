Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,162.84

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,162.84 ($14.78) and traded as low as GBX 1,059 ($13.46). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 1,080 ($13.72), with a volume of 103,177 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.33) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,172.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,162.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 524.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

