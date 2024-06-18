Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $66.00 at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIRM. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.55.

MIRM stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The business had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

