Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their underperform rating on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $0.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $1.30 on Monday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.