Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

TSE:CGX opened at C$7.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$471.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$7.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.03.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$294.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.4906231 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Nelson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,700.00. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

