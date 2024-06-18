Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACHR. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $3.17 on Monday. Archer Aviation has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

